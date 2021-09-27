JustInvest LLC Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,556 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 78.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,850,000 after purchasing an additional 535,460 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,214,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTDR. Truist upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.