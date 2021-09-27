JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,032 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after acquiring an additional 884,718 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in STERIS by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in STERIS by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after purchasing an additional 207,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STE opened at $220.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

