JustInvest LLC Sells 3,239 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

JustInvest LLC reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,942,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 99.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 551,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 96.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 181,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 144,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQM opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

