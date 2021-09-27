JustInvest LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after purchasing an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,575,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.