KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $48.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.42.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 924,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,294. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.06.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in KB Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

