KC Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,006,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,803,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $650,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,034,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,244. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

