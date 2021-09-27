KC Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000.

VB stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.93. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.