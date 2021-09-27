KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,567. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.53 and its 200 day moving average is $228.03. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.74 and a 52 week high of $251.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.