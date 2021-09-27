KC Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 329.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.94. 1,368,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,368,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

