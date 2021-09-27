KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.24. 6,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,304. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.82 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

