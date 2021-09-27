KC Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 65 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $258.42. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.16 and a 200-day moving average of $219.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.74 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

