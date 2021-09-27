KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KC Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 74.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,327. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.32 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

