Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $13.17 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,172,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,610,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,347,669,000 after acquiring an additional 232,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,605 shares of company stock valued at $193,338,727 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.76. 49,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $275.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

