Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $23,035,000. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,856 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $933,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.01. 74,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,210,466. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average is $229.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

