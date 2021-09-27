Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,808 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Target by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $157,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,222,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,377,000 after buying an additional 268,345 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 66,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,128. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

