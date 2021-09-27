Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €85.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daimler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

DAI opened at €74.28 ($87.39) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €72.33 and its 200-day moving average is €74.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

