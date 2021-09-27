KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.15.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $100.23 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

