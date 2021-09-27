KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.