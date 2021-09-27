Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stake Decreased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after buying an additional 2,500,008 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,556 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,677 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.28 on Monday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KGC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

