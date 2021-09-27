Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 121,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,179 shares.The stock last traded at $45.75 and had previously closed at $42.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

