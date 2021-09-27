Klaus Paulini Buys 15,000 Shares of 43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) Stock

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) Director Klaus Paulini purchased 15,000 shares of 43844 (AEZ.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$12,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,738.

43844 has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ) (NASDAQ:AEZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.74 million for the quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

