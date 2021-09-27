KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. Sells 9,500 Shares

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $45,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

KLXE stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.87. 410,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,988. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLXE. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

