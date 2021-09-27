Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Receives “OUTPERFORM” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 591,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,134,886.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 58,900 shares of company stock worth $312,908.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

