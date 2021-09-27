Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 378 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,343,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in United Rentals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 94,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $356.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.31 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

