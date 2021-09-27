Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sealed Air worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

