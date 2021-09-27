Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,401 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,000. Signature Bank accounts for 1.0% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $83,056,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

SBNY opened at $260.79 on Monday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $272.54. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.30.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

