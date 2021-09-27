Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 80,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,236,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,606 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $500.99 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $488.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

