Korea Investment CORP Buys 17,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN opened at $217.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day moving average of $216.12. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total transaction of $140,468.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $4,412,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

