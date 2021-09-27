Korea Investment CORP Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.18, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

