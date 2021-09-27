Korea Investment CORP Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 217,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.