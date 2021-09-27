Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.