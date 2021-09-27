Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 1,179 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,961,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,493,000 after buying an additional 525,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.