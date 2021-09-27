Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,317 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

