Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,206 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $3,193,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE ELS opened at $80.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.