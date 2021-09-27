Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $122.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

