Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $517,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after buying an additional 723,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

