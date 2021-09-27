Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 987,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $260,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 28.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,047,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

