Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the electric power business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Electric Power, Other Energy Service, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates electricity from nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power energy sources.

