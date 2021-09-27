Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 54,483 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,540,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $11,851,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $4,885,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $4,895,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter worth $3,916,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

