Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.97 on Monday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

