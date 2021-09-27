Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWIM traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $16.90. 657,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

