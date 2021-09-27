Laurentian Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective raised by Laurentian from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.77.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.56. The firm has a market cap of C$6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

