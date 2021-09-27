Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

