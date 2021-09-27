LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 520,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPL shares. CLSA cut LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

