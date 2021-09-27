Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,204. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion and a PE ratio of -147.80.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

