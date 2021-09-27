Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 853,204 shares.The stock last traded at $118.02 and had previously closed at $121.17.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

