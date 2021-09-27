Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ORAN traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

