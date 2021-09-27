Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lincluden Management Ltd. decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 17.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 111.5% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.42. 174,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,211,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.