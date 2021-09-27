Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 137,414 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Lincluden Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 870,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,414 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 3.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $31,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 168.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 469,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

CNQ stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 112,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,925. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

