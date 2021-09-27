Lincluden Management Ltd. Sells 3,922 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $21,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,445. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

